Hucknall firefighters so grateful to townsfolk for huge response to Christmas food bank appeal
Hucknall firefighters have thanked the people of the town for their huge generosity again for their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign.
The campaign helps raise food and supplies for the town food bank for Christmas, as well as chocolate selection boxes for youngsters in hospital.
This year, with the cost of living crisis biting hard, services and charities like the food bank are in demand more than ever and really needed people’s help.
But, by the same token, because of the squeeze on people’s finances, the firefighters were not expecting such a bumper return as in previous years.
But the people of Hucknall, as well as people in Linby, Papplewick, Newstead and Bestwood Village, all rose to the challenge magnificently again.
The firefighters travelled around the town and villages picking up supplies from drop-off points as well as from some businesses that had also agreed to be drop-off points to support the appeal.
Marcus Pratt, station manager at Hucknall, said: “It went absolutely brilliantly, we were expecting a little less this year because of the cost of living crisis but instead we still made 77 pick-ups and the donations were just as strong.
"We thought people might put a little less in their bags but not a bit of it, the people responded brilliantly again as they always do.
"It took us most of the Sunday after the pick-ups to get it all sorted out but we did it and we’ve now delivered it all to the food bank and the selection boxes are ready to go to the children’s development centre at Nottingham City Hospital.
"We really just want to thank the people of Hucknall once again for their support, it was amazing turnout and even those who couldn’t donate this year still sent us messages of support."
As well as the pick-up points around the town, firefighters also collected donations from local schools, including National Academy, and nurseries.
Marcus continued: “Orange Tree Day Nursery did a massive collection in support of us and local businesses got involved too, Morton’s Farm in Papplewick, for example, became a sort of collection hub and people were able to take part through that.
"It’s nice to know that people who aren’t Hucknall themselves are still seeing the appeal on our Facebook page and wanting help us.”