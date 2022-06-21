Staff donated more than 100 bags of clothes to Cancer Research UK, raising £2,500 for the charity.

The donated items will stock local shops in Sutton in Ashfield, Bulwell, Arnold, Sherwood and Derby.

Throughout the two-week period in May during which the fundraising drive ran, teams were joined by Slimming World Consultants and members from all groups across the UK, who also donated clothes including those they’ve successfully slimmed out of.

Slimming World employee Sean Chapman with some of the bags of clothes donated to the big throw back

After the pandemic saw the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw last took place in 2019 and raised a total of £3.2million for the organisation’s charity partner Cancer Research UK.

Sean Chapman, current Slimming World head office employee of the year, said: “We’ve missed out on so many events because of Covid-19.

"There’s always something fun to get involved in at Slimming World and it has been very different not being physically together all of the time.

"Slimming World has done a great job over the past two years to keep employees motivated and engaged though, and I’m so happy the clothes throw is back and that we are once again able to clear out our wardrobes as well as raise money for a very worthy charity.”

Sean, who is a business information manager, was crowned Slimming World’s head office employee of the year after working tirelessly during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to make sure procedures were in place to support all of his colleagues in other departments as well the teams running Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland.

On winning his award, Sean’s colleagues described him as the ‘go-to-guy as he’s so approachable, and he can explain the most complicated of queries in a way that makes it easy for anyone to understand.”

Clare Lee, Slimming World’s deputy marketing manager, organises the national fundraising campaign, along with the bag collection at Slimming World’s head office.

She said: “We are so pleased we were able to bring the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw back this year and very proud of our head office colleagues for once again supporting our charity partner.

“Our partnership with Cancer Research UK is now in its ninth year and is a cause close to many of our colleagues’ and members’ hearts.