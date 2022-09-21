Following the announcement of the Queen’s death, SSBC family mentors, who provide free support and community groups to families across four areas of Nottingham, including Bulwell, invited children to create a piece of art that could be used in the bouquet.

Luan Vickers, family mentor at SSBC, said: “We wanted to come up with a simple way that little ones could get involved in commemorating the Queen.

"It’s such an important historical event that everyone who wishes to should be able to join in with and mark in some way.

Staff from SSBC with the special handmade paper bouquet for the Queen

“Now, when they ask about Queen Elizabeth II in the future, their families will have a special memory to share with them.”

More than 100 hand and footprints were collected in total before being carefully assembled into a ‘bouquet’.

The atypical arrangement was delivered to Market Square on September 17, complete with tiara and personal note, which read:

“Farewell and thank you to our beloved Queen.

"We have printed out all of our wonderful families’ handprints to wave you goodbye and baby footprints to say ‘thank you’ for walking with us throughout your life.

“Rest in peace Your Majesty, Queen of our hearts forever.”

The bouquet now sits proudly amongst hundreds of other arrangements marking the Queen’s passing.