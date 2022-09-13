Hucknall girl was so thrilled to get a letter from the Queen after designing a cake for the Jubilee

Eight year-old Lola Woodhead, who lives with her mum and dad, Gary and Kayleigh on Farleys Lane, wrote to Her Majesty and sent her a picture of the cake she designed for the Jubilee day at her school, Holly Hill Primary in Selston, which her family then made for real for the celebrations.

And last month, Lola received a letter back from the Queen’s lady-in-waiting on behalf of Her Majesty.

Kayleigh said: "I’m really proud of her, when she got the letter back from the Queen, it was just such a proud moment for her.

Young Lola Woodfield with her letter from the Queen

“She wrote to the Queen after the Jubilee celebrations at school and then she received a response from her last month.

“They were having special Jubilee day at her school and she decided she wanted to make a cake for it.

"So she designed it and then we decided to make it and she took it in with her for the celebration day.

Lola received a letter from the Queen's lady-in-waiting on behalf of Her Majesty

"And then she decided she wanted to send a picture of the cake to the Queen and she also drew a picture of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and sent that to her as well.”

Lola is a big fan of the Royals and the family has been to London a few times and they always go to see Buckingham Palace.

Kayleigh added: “I think it’s the whole curiosity of what it might be like to be in the Royal Family, and what it must be like to famous that fascinates her the most.”

The news last week that the Queen had died made Lola feel sad.

Lola also received a photo card from the Queen

But she is also excited by the fact that the UK now has a king instead of a queen following the ascension and proclamation of King Charles III.

Kayeigh continued: “Lola was really sad to find out the Queen had died, especially as the memories of the Jubilee were still so fresh in her mind and then having the letter and then suddenly this lady that she wrote to and we were all celebrating was just gone, it made her sad.

"But she’s now telling everybody that we’ve got a king and we’re not going to have a queen for a very long time now!

"She’s heard me and her dad saying that in our lifetime we’ll never have a queen again and she’s been telling everyone that."

Lola designed a cake with the crown for the Jubilee which her family then made

And not one for sitting still, Lola is now keen to go and see the new monarch at some point.

Kayleigh said: “She wanted to go to London and lay some flowers but I told her there would be plenty of people from around the world visiting London and we wouldn’t get close.

"So she’ll just watch everything on TV for now and perhaps write to the King in the future as well.”