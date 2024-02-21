Bulwell crime rate down thanks to targetted police operation in city north

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drug offending, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and acquisitive crimes are all longstanding priorities for the neighbourhood policing team.

Days of action designed to crackdown on these offences are regularly carried out by officers in the city north area, which covers Bestwood, Bulwell, Sherwood and Rise Park.

From taking to the streets with sniffer dogs, to carrying out patrols in plain clothes, officers have used multiple tactics to try and bring offences down.

Insp Paul Ferguson has hailed the success of targeted operations bringing down the crime rate in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

This work has started to bear fruit, with overall reported crime in the area dropping by 17 per cent – when comparing the last six-month period with the one before it.

As part of this, reports of ASB and drug offending have gone down by 24 per cent and nine per cent respectively across the area.

In terms of acquisitive crimes – offences based on acquiring property – burglaries have dropped by 36 per cent, while overall reported theft has reduced by 10 per cent.

This trend has been replicated across the policing area, when comparing the period between August 2023 and January 2024 with the one between February 2023 and July 2023.

While there has been a 23 per cent drop in overall reported crime in Bestwood, Bulwell Forest, Sherwood and Bulwell have also seen respective drops of 19, 12 and 15 per cent too.

Despite the recent reduction in reported offences, the area’s neighbourhood policing inspector has vowed to continue putting the pressure on criminals through future police action.

Insp Paul Ferguson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While it is pleasing to see that reported crime levels have reduced in our areas, we’re thoroughly aware that more still needs to be done to maintain this trend.

“A lot of work goes on across our neighbourhood policing team each day to keep people safe by cracking down on different types of criminal activity.

“As part of this, our officers carry out regular days of action aimed at targeting those involved in drug offending, ASB and acquisitive crimes, which are our longstanding priority areas.

“We’ve chosen these areas of policing to prioritise because the public have told us these are the issues that impact them the most and are what they want us to focus on.

“From plain-clothed operations, to more visible patrols on the streets, our officers do all sorts of work to target and deter offenders and this will continue going forward.”

As an example, a series of drug crackdown operations took place in Bulwell in December, where a mix of uniformed and plain clothed officers conducted patrols, accompanied by sniffer dogs.

The Bulwell team also recently conducted a day of action to target ASB and off-road bikers, which led to a stolen bike being recovered from the Top Valley area.

Insp Ferguson added: “Everything we do is centred on keeping people safe in our communities and reducing all forms of crime, not just those in our three priority areas.