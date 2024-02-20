Man who stabbed Bulwell caretaker during triple killing to have sentenced reviewed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valdo Calocane, 32, killed 19-year-old Nottingham University students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and 65-year-old former Bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates early on the morning of June 13 last year.

He also admitted the attempted murder of three people he hit with a van he stole from Mr Coates in the incident.

Last month, at Nottingham Crown Court, Calocane was sentenced to be detained in a high-security hospital after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Valdo Calocane was sentenced to be detained in a high-security hospital for the attacks. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The court accepted Calocane was suffering from ‘extreme’ mental illness at the time of the attacks with psychiatric reports heard in court describing him as a ‘paranoid schizophrenic’ and but for his schizophrenia he would not have carried out the attacks.

But the sentencing provoked fury among the victims families with Mr Coates’ son James saying Calocane had ‘got away with murder’.

Now, the attorney general Victoria Prentis KC MP, has ruled that Calocane’s sentence was unduly lenient and the case will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Ian Coates (left), Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were stabbed and killed by Calocane last summer. Photo: Other

Speaking to the BBC Mrs Prentis said the case ‘shocked a nation’, so it was ‘no surprise’ she received a number of referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

She added: "Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.”

The victims families said they were glad that the attorney general agreed Calocane's sentence was ‘wrong’.

Following the intital sentencing, the families were highly critical of the justice system and Nottinghamshire Police after it emerged a warrant for Calocane’s arrest had been issued almost a year earlier.

The police subsequently admitted they ‘could have done more’ to arrest Calocane before he committed his attacks last summer.