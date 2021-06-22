Bulwell family rebranding one of it's famous assets ready for the return of hit TV show

On Monday, June 28, the group’s will celebrate the return of the ITV2 dating show, Love Island, with a month-long name change of its Skegness theme park Fantasy Islans to ‘Fantasy Love Island’.

The fun rebrand will also include a complete name change on the theme park’s official website and social media accounts.

Located a stone’s throw away from the popular Skegness Pier, ‘Fantasy Love Island’ is set to become one of the UK’s hotspot destinations this summer.

Mellors Group is rebranding its Fantasy Island theme park 'Fantasy Love Island' ahead of the return of the hit reality show

The well-known theme park offers an extensive range of more than 30 rides, rollercoasters and attractions for all ages, including the new Spinning Racer ride.

And while the Love Island contestants will be dipping into the infinity pool in their villa, ‘ Fantasy ‘Love’ Island’ challenges guests to take the plunge on its popular log flume ride.

For anyone missing the beach, ‘Fantasy ‘Love’ Island’ also offers a large golden sand play area for families to enjoy a coffee while discussing the previous night’s episode of the reality show.

Paige Harris, head of marketing for Mellors Group said: “As the whole of the UK waits in anticipation for the return of Love Island, we wanted to go one step further and have a bit of fun by fully embracing the ITV2 show’s culture and temporarily becoming ‘Fantasy ‘Love’ Island’.

“We guarantee this summer will be one to remember in Skegness.