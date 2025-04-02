Bulwell: Get running into fitness for 2025 as Runspire Nottingham’s Couch to 5K returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inspired by Bulwell Runners and born from that group, Runspire Nottingham is back to help people take that first step towards a healthier, happier life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This spring, Runspire Nottingham’s popular Couch to 5K programs are kicking off in Bulwell, West Bridgford, and Lenton, offering a fun, supportive, and affordable way for beginners to get into running.

Starting from April 29, participants will join friendly, experienced run leaders to take those first steps towards getting back to health and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pau Hopkins, Bulwell Runners and Runspire founder said: “Whether you’ve never run before or want to return to fitness, our 10-week course is designed to ease you in gradually.

Runspire founder Paul Hopkins (right) with members of one of his running groups. Photo: Submitted

"Hundreds of people have already completed the program, gaining confidence, improving their health, and making new friends.

“Everyone is welcome, no matter your starting point – there’s no pressure, just progress."

One participant, Jane, took part for the first time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’d never run in my life, I was so nervous at first, but the group was so encouraging.

"By week 10, I crossed the 5K finish line feeling unstoppable.”

Founder Paul also knows first hand how life-changing the program can be.

After struggling with his own fitness, Paul lost an incredible amount of weight and discovered the joy of running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I used to think running wasn’t for me, but starting to run changed everything.

"It’s about more than just fitness, it’s about finding your community.”

Bulwell sessions take place at Ken Martin Leisure Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm and each session costs £2 per person.

For more information, or to sign up, visit runspire-notts.com/couch-to-5k