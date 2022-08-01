The appeal asked for all who could knit or crochet to help the hospital replenish their SWAN blankets for end-of-life patients.

SWAN (Signs, Words, Actions, Needs) is a model used to guide the care of end-of-life patients and support their families.

When members of the Knit and Natter Club at Fairway View Care Home heard the appeal, they knew they had to help.

Nottingham City Hospital staff with blankets knitted by the Fairway View residents

The residents got their knitting needles out, and began to create colourful square blankets to donate.

Brenda Walton, 93, a home resident and a Knit and Natter Club member, said: “I’ve been knitting since I was eight years old.

"I started with knitting my socks and soon moved on to cardigans and jumpers.

"I’ve always loved to knit, and it’s lovely to know that my knitting will bring comfort to the patients in Hayward House.”

Heidi Duffy, activities co-ordinator at Fairway View, helped the ladies in Knit and Natter to deliver the blankets to the hospital.

She said: When I saw the appeal, I knew our Knit and Natter group would love to take part.

“It’s so important for the residents to feel a part of their local community, and they love to know that they are helping people in need.”

Upon receiving the cosy blankets, a representative from Hayward House said: “Thank you so much for this kind gesture.