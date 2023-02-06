The 25-acre Padstow site will provide a total of 291 homes, comprising 75 affordable homes, 64 for private rent through Start Living – the single-family build-to-rent joint venture between Gatehouse Bank and TPG Real Estate Partners – and 152 homes to be sold on the open market.

Ridgeway will provide a total of 71 new homes made up of 33 affordable homes and 38 homes for private rent set on a 4.2-acre site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents at both schemes and the local community will benefit from landscaping, public open spaces and road improvements while a £1,911,255 contribution has been made for local educational improvements and an £85,764 contribution for other local improvements.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris visiting the new mixed community development at Bestwood. Photo: Geoff Kirby

Additionally, the schemes are creating a considerable number of local training and employment opportunities.

Accompanying Mr Norris, shadow minister for levelling up, on the tour of the new developments were members of Nottingham Council, including David Bailey, housing and regeneration officer and representatives from Countryside Partnerships, including Martin Harrison, East Midlands managing director, and Kelly Toms, East Midlands marketing director, as well as Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer at Gatehouse Bank.

Mr Norris said: “Mixed communities are better communities, so it’s fantastic to see the progress being made on these sites.

“Providing great places to live means young people and growing families are encouraged them to put down roots here, set up businesses and contribute to a thriving local economy.

“The fact that these homes are being developed more quickly and more sustainably through modern methods of construction is the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Harrison said: “It was with great pride that I showed Alex Norris around our site in Bestwood.

“It is developments such as this that deliver the range of houses that people need, in the places that need them most.”

Mark Lowe, council head of housing and regeneration, said: “This is a significant partnership project delivering much-needed new homes.