Bulwell Olympic ace Emily Campbell wants to inspire the next generation
The Bulwell star, aged 30, picked up a bronze medal in weighlifting at the Paris OIympics this month, to go along side the silver she won at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
Speaking to the BBC, she admitted she was still undecided about whether to go for a third Games in Los Angelese in four years’ time.
But she is already firmly establishing what the future will hold when she does decide to stop competing.
Talking about the future as she helped train a group of local women, Campbell said: "I want to be more than just an athlete.
"I would love to open my own gym for, predominately, youth and development.
“But I want anyone to be able to walk into my gym, to be able to have that community space to learn weightlifting, to learn physical literacy and to be comfortable and to live a healthy lifestyle."
That dream is set to be helped by the ChangeMakers funding initiative that has been set up National Lottery, UK Sport, Team GB and ParalympicsGB.
The scheme encourages Olympic and Paralympic heroes like Campbell to apply to a slice of £100,000 to create their own projects which will positively impact their local towns and cities.
She continued: "This is first time we have actually done something that I feel like will make a real legacy.
"It's all right coming back and having athletes walking around and parading their medals and having photos with the kids – that lasts a short amount of time.
"This is something we can go into our communities with and something that is long-lasting."
"LA is four years away and it's going to be a big decision that me and my team have to sit down and talk about if we are going to do it or not.
"I'm in my 30s now, I'm not getting any younger and there are other things I want to achieve in life as well.
"I have to balance things up, is it going to happen now or after LA – I don’t know.”
