Bulwell primary school gets VIP visit from town MP for National School Meals Week

Bulwell MP Alex Norris was a VIP visitor to a primary school in the town to enjoy a tasty treat.

Mr Norris (Lab) and and Lucy Hubber, director of public health at Nottingham City Council visited Rufford Primary School and enjoyed a delicious quorn chilli with fruit dessert.

The guests were invited by Nottingham Catering to meet the council’s catering teams to find out about the challenges the industry is facing and the difference a school meal can make to young people.

They also enjoyed a sociable school meal with the children.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris and Lucy Dubber from Nottingham Council with catering staff at Rufford Primary School. Photo: Other

The visits were part of National School Meals Week 2023, which is a promotional activity organised and run by the Local Authorities Caterers Association, designed to raise the awareness of great school food served daily by professional caterers in school across England and Wales.

Mr Norris said: "A hot meal at lunchtime is so important for children's education.

"I commend the really important work the industry is doing, particularly during a cost of living crisis, to ensure that every young child in Nottingham can reap the benefits of a healthy, balanced lunchtime meal."

Ms Hubber added: “Helping children to eat healthily and move more is a priority for Nottingham.

"Eating a healthy meal at school helps children grow and develop.

"Eating together builds social skills and encourages healthy eating habits and trying new foods.