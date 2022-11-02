The pop-up centre will be in Bulwell on November 8 and 9 and will be providing people with straight answers to their energy questions and directing them to the independent advice available through British Gas Energy Trust and the organisations they fund, including how to access grants of £1,500.

New research has shown that despite the wider support available, 83 per cent of people in Nottingham are still worried about how they will cope financially with the rising cost of energy.

As a result, British Gas partner Professor Green has announced a scaled-up, second phase of the British Gas Post Office Pop-Ups, following a successful pilot run earlier this year which saw the Post Office host more than 30 events in 17 locations in collaboration with British Gas and local British Gas Energy Trust funded charitable organisations.

Rapper and mental health campaigner Professor Green's energy support pop-up scheme is coming to Bulwell on November 8 and 9. Photo: Sam Holden Agency

The aim of phase two of the pop-ups is to reach even more of the country and help thousands more people.

Professor Green himself has first-hand experience of the fear and anxiety an upcoming energy bill can have on families, having grown up with his grandmother, who struggled to pay household bills.

He said: “Times are tough for so many at the moment, it’s more important than ever to make sure people know what help is available and where to access it.

"With over 100 pop-ups happening across the country, I’d urge people to attend one to get answers to their concerns and find out if they’re eligible for a grant, which could help alleviate some of their worries and hopefully improve their financial situation.”

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive added: "We know there’s a real need for even more in-community support, especially when so many people living in vulnerable communities don’t have access to online resources, so these pop-ups will be a lifeline to those really struggling this winter.

"As always, our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and by working closely with local organisations we are able provide much needed financial and practical support to vulnerable members of the community, whether you’re a British Gas customer or not.”