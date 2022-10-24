The campaign will signpost people to the Ask Lion website and campaign posters and banners will be displayed across the city to encourage people to visit the website for information and advice this winter.

A campaign leaflet will be distributed through public sector partners and emailed to parents through schools and nurseries.

Between now and Christmas the council will publish weekly tips and advice through its social media channels and email newsletters.

The website will offer help and advice on how to bring heating bills down this winter, amongst other things

The website pulls together simple steps everyone can take to help manage their finances, such as, budget plans, tips for reducing and prioritising your bills, highlighting benefits you’re entitled to, finding places which offer cheap food, free or discounted public transport, benefits for children including free childcare, debt advice and mental health support.

While a lot of information is available online, it’s recognised that not everyone has access to the internet.

Therefore all Nottingham City libraries provide free access to computers with an internet connection and free access to wi-fi from personal devices.

Coun Adele Williams (Lab), council deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: “We know that many Nottingham households were already struggling and that the cost of living crisis is going to hit them hard.

"With our campaign, we want to make sure that people are aware that they are not alone and help is at hand.”