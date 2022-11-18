Jonathan Smallman, who drives Nottingham City Transport’s NCT Orange 35 routes between Bulwell and Nottingham, and the Orange 36 routes between Chilwell and Nottingham, joined hundreds of people from across the bus industry at Troxy in London yesterday to celebrate the achievements of the UK bus industry.

Jonathan, who is also NCT’s current Driver of the Year, joined NCT in 2019. The UK Bus Driver of the Year Award, sponsored by Personal Group, brings together the verdict of bus passengers, employers and the all-important mystery travellers to recognise and reward drivers who make a difference to their customers.

Judges shortlisted five drivers from across the UK for the award, describing the shortlisted drivers as a ‘particularly strong field of entries this year’.

Jonathan Smallman with his award for UK Bus Driver of the Year. Photo: NCT

Jonathan has an exemplary record, with several customer commendations, mystery traveller assessments of of between 93 and 95 per cent, 100 per cent attendance and a driving standard score in the top one per cent of all NCT drivers.

Jonathan said: “It feels amazing, such a magical, amazing experience. To even be in the last five was an honour, but to have my name read out from the golden envelope has put me on cloud nine.

"To be recognised externally by the award organisers, is overwhelming, as is being the best driver nationally. There are not enough words to describe how being the number one driver in the UK feels”.

David Astill, NCT managing director added: “Our drivers are our customer-facing ambassadors, and we are very proud of Jonathan’s achievement in being recognised as the top national bus driver.

"On behalf of his colleagues, I congratulate him on his significant success, which is richly deserved. We can also take huge satisfaction from the fact that Jonathan is the fourth NCT driver in just eight years to take this top national prize, which reflects tremendously well on the calibre of our drivers and the efforts that our recruitment and training teams put into preparing our colleagues for the roles they undertake”.