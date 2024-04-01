Bulwell slimming group leader urges others to change their lives like she did

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tracy Hickman is the Slimming World consultant at the Bulwell group which meets at Ravensworth Methodist Church on Friday mornings.

Tracy has six-and-a-half-years experience and as well as Bulwell, also runs groups in Eastwood and Brinsley.

And she wants to inspire more men and women to change their lives by going on a weight loss journey through food optimising.

Bulwell group consultant Tracy Hickman has lost more than three stone through Slimming World. Photo: Submitted

She said: “I absolutely love my job.

"I have been a Slimming World member myself for 13 years now and as a target member i have lost three-and-a-half stone for good.

“Slimming World has changed my life in so many ways.

"I am happier, healthier and the confidence it has given me has changed my life and enabled me to do a job i love.

"If you had said to me 13 years ago i would be doing this, I would have laughed at you as I wouldnt have ever believed I would have the confidence.

"But Slimming World really is life -hanging, so never under estimate the difference it can make to your life.

“What’s even better, is I now get to make a difference to other peoples lives.

"Seeing members grow in confidence as they achieve their weight-loss dreams, reduce medication or come off it completely, really is so rewarding.

“At Slimming World there are more than 350 free foods to choose from to satisfy your appetite – you never go hungry and nothing is off limits.

"You really can eat the foods you love and still lose weight.

"What’s even better you are free to personalise it to suit your tastes, dietry needs and budget which is why food optimising is so very different.

"Its backed by more 50 years of science and research and it really is for everyone.

"Not only that, we also have our own unique physical activity programme which is tailorable to you and will help you achieve your dream weight whilst maintaining it for a healthier lifestyle forever.”