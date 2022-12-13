Bulwell: Sound of Christmas fills the air with carols at care home
Heavenly voices rang out at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell as the community came together to celebrate Christmas with a carol concert.
Staff and residents got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites.
The singing was led by Bulwell Riverside Community Choir.
There was mulled wine, hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts and toasted marshmallows along with lots of other Christmas treats.
Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Hall Park.
"Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us.”
One resident added: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully by the choir.
"There really is nothing better than a good old singalong.”