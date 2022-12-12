Reindeers visit Bulwell school as staff and pupils get all Christmassy

The school has held its annual elf breakfast for pupils and switch-on of the Christmas lights, as well as welcoming two reindeer from Willow Tree Farm in Shirebrook.

Staff, dressed as elves, provided a free breakfast to around 216 children, while the reindeer stayed all day so that the whole school could see them up close.

Advertisement

Jane-Belinda Francis, headteacher of Springfield Academy, said: “The arrival of the reindeer and the elves breakfast is a fun way for us to celebrate the start of the festive season.

Springfield pupils meeting a reindeer at school

“The children were astounded when the reindeer arrived – it was truly one of the best days I have ever spent at Springfield.

Advertisement

“The children loved being told lots of reindeer facts by the ‘elves’ who accompanied them.

“They were amazed to hear that reindeer eat flowers.

Advertisement

"To see reindeer in real life was very special and an unexpected surprise for our pupils.”

The elves’ breakfast is held annually at the school on Lawton Drive.

Advertisement

This year’s event took place on December 1 and pupils in year six also helped to serve breakfast and wore elf hats and aprons.