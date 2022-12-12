Reindeers visit Bulwell school as staff and pupils get all Christmassy
Pupils and staff at Springfield Academy in Bulwell have been getting into the festive spirit with a number of Christmas events and a visit from a couple of special festive guests.
The school has held its annual elf breakfast for pupils and switch-on of the Christmas lights, as well as welcoming two reindeer from Willow Tree Farm in Shirebrook.
Staff, dressed as elves, provided a free breakfast to around 216 children, while the reindeer stayed all day so that the whole school could see them up close.
Jane-Belinda Francis, headteacher of Springfield Academy, said: “The arrival of the reindeer and the elves breakfast is a fun way for us to celebrate the start of the festive season.
“The children were astounded when the reindeer arrived – it was truly one of the best days I have ever spent at Springfield.
“The children loved being told lots of reindeer facts by the ‘elves’ who accompanied them.
“They were amazed to hear that reindeer eat flowers.
"To see reindeer in real life was very special and an unexpected surprise for our pupils.”
The elves’ breakfast is held annually at the school on Lawton Drive.
This year’s event took place on December 1 and pupils in year six also helped to serve breakfast and wore elf hats and aprons.
The school is run by the Dajangoly Learning Trust, which said: “Springfield Academy, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, is proud to be part of the Bulwell community and its mission is to help pupils enjoy, believe and achieve.”