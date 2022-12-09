New Hucknall children's centre ready to grow and thrive and become a big part of the town

My Little World is in a prime location on High Street – in the old Yorkshire Bank building – and has now properly opened its doors after being briefly halted by, among other things, a small flood.

The nursery is owned by Hucknall woman Nikki Martin and she and her team cater for children of all ages and also provide facilities for special needs children – something Nikki says many other nurseries do not always cater for.

Nikki, aged 28, said: “We initially opened on October 16, then we had a flood and had to close, and finally opened again on November 26.

Nikki Martin, founder of the My Little World children's role play centre in Hucknall

"We’re now just trying to get people back in and let people know we’re here as we didn’t get a real start last time."

My Little World is a children’s role play centre where children come and interact in different ‘rooms’, including a supermarket, vet, hospital and construction area.

There is also a central picnic-style are and a baby area, while parents can enjoy the cafe facilities with homemade bakes which Nikki says “have gone down very well”.

The age range is zero years to no upper limit as such, especially when catering for special needs children, but all visitors are urged to be respectful as they play.

Nikki said: “I originally worked in a special needs school, that’s all I’ve done since leaving school, so more than 10 years now, and that’s where this started really, just realising there was a lack of facilities which could cater for special needs children and just a need for more childcare facilities generally.

“The building we’re in is great too. It’s a prime location in the town centre and the size means we can have the ground floor set-up as it is and then we are currently turning the first floor into a sensory room and have sensory clubs and craft clubs, so we’re looking to open up even more after Christmas.