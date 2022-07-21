Bulwell Toy Library holding event to celebrate National Play Day

National Play Day takes place across the country next month and to celebrate, The Toy Library in Bulwell is hosting a special family event at Bulwell Hall Park.

By John Smith
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:28 pm
The charity has been involved with children for more than 40 years and puts on active indoor and outdoor sessions for children of all ages up to 14 years-old.

These sessions are held in various areas within the and are well attended.

The charity also runs family mentor group sessions for children aged zero to four year-old.

Bulwell Toy Library is holding a special event for National Play Day next month. Photo: Google

A spokesperson said: “We are well known in the community and usually have a big turn-out when we put on an activity.

"We will be running our National Play Day event on Wednesday, August 3 from 11am to 3pm at Bulwell Hall Park.

"Other local groups will be joining us to provide free fun for all ages including inflatables, food gardening, sports, crafts and much more.”

