A Bulwell woman is looking forward to making this Christmas an extra big reason for celebration after her stunning success at a local slimming group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carol Carvell, aged 58, has lost a brilliant 7st 3.5lb in the 15 months she has been at the group since joining at in August last year.

And she has praised her supportive fellow group members and group consultant Emma Middleton for helping her achieve her goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carol said: “It was last year that I had trouble walking as I had pain in my left knee – I was limping along.

Carol Carvell in August 2022 (left) and today after losing more than seven stone. Photo: Submitted

"So I went to see the doctor who referred me to the hospital for an x-ray, which I went for in July 2022.

"When I got my results back from the doctor, they told me that I have a touch of arthritis in my knee.

"When I heard that it give me a shock as I am a carer for my husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So I went back to the doctor, who gave me a referral to Slimming World and I could have 12 free weeks.

“So in August I joined my local Slimming World group which meets at Bulwell Methodist Church on Thursdays.

"I joined with my friend Kath and, initially, a woman called Caroline was my consultant.

“Then after a couple of months Emma took over as my consultant and I never looked back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our group is very friendly and supportive and I love attending each week.

"After 15 months I have lost seven stones and 3.5lb.

"Emma asked me to help on the social team which I really enjoy as I love seeing others on the start of their journey to their target.

"I like to think I have inspired others on their journey.

"Now that my arthritis is in remission, I feel a lot healthier and fitter and I take my dog Bella out three times a day.

"And I have no more pain in my knee.

"I know I couldn’t have done it without Emma and my friend Kath, so I want to say a huge thank you to both of them for helping me on my journey and a healthier future.

"And I’d urge anyone want to lose weight to get along to their local group.