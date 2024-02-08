Bulwell's Charity Shop Sue putting Nottingham on the map with new audiobook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charity Shop Sue rose to fame in the British mockumentary web series of the same name broadcast on YouTube in 2019.

The series was filmed in Bulwell, Nottingham, in the fictional charity shop Sec*hand Chances.

Sue Tuke, also known as the Queen of Bulwell by her adoring fans, is played by actress Selina Mosinski.

And although there is only one series, Sue regularly posts videos and TikToks about her antics, which has attracted worldwide fans with an interest in more Sue-centred content.

Promoting the launch of her audiobook ‘Charity Shop Sue's Tools for Management and Success’ on TikTok, Sue said: “Go and get it from wherever you get your audiobooks from – I mean it.

“Don’t let me down please.”

The audiobook was recorded live on location at the Bulwell town centre charity shop and contains four hours worth of business tips about ‘how to make money, deal with difficult customers, and how to skin snakey staff.’

Summing up the book, Sue added: “As manager of a very successful charity shop, I know the difference between trash and treasure, and here is my most prized possession – my audiobook.

“Want to know how to build up your confidence? Want to demand a pay rise? Want to become the person everyone desperately wants to be?

“Then jump on board the Charity Shop Sue choo choo. The destination? A whole new you.”