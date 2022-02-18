Mellors owns Skegness Pier as well as the Fantasy Island theme park at neighbouring Ingoldmells.

Over the festive period Skegness Pier, hosted the raffle which included a variety of prizes donated by local businesses, including Skegness Distillery and North Shore Golf Club.

The Skegness Pier team raised more than £1,000 and James Mellors Snr, managing director of Mellors Group generously doubled the amount, giving a grand total of £2,090.02 for the charity.

Members of the Mellors Group Skegness Pier team have raised more than £2,000 for charity

When You Wish Upon a Star’ aims to grant the wishes of children living with life threatening illnesses.

Since 1990, it has granted more than18,000 wishes across the UK from allowing children to meet their heroes to swimming with dolphins or travelling to Disney World.

Diane Hummerston, head of fundraising at the charity, said: “The generous donation will really help to put a lot more smiles on children’s faces across the country.

"We believe every child deserves to smile and with this support we can provide time away, giving children and their families something to look forward to through times of uncertainty and often financial as well as emotional strain.”

James Mellors added: “Thank you to everyone, staff, customers and our local businesses who helped us raise £2,000 for our partner charity When You Wish Upon a Star.

"Our raffle was a huge success, and everyone had a great night picking up some amazing prizes supplied by local businesses.

“The When You Wish Upon a Star charity works tirelessly to gift children living with life threatening illnesses the chance to make their dreams come true each year, and we couldn’t be prouder to be supporting such a worthy cause.”