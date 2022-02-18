Fire service to agree £46 million budget with 1.95 per cent council tax precept rise

If the budget is approved, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) will continue to invest in vital new vehicles, buildings, equipment, IT and training, including in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The budget would allow the Service to complete its move to a joint headquarters with Nottinghamshire Police this year, finish the new fire station at Worksop, which is due to open in April, and investigate replacing Eastwood Fire Station.

At the same time, temporary savings of £1.6 million have been identified by, for example, delaying whole-time firefighter recruitment.

Chief Fire Office John Buckley says the budget will allow the service to invest in key areas

To meet all these commitments, the Fire Authority is expected to approve a council tax precept increase of 1.95 per cent, equating to £1.08 a year more for a band A property and £1.62 for band D.

Coun Michael Payne (Con), fire authority chairman, said: "The ongoing uncertain economic climate presents us with a financial challenge, but we aim to deliver a sustainable, balanced budget while continuing to put the needs of our communities first and making some savings where possible.

“Most households within the city and county fall into bands A or B, which means their bill would increase just £1.08 or £1.26 for the fire service part of the bill over the entire year.

"We will continue to ensure NFRS offers good value for money for the residents and businesses we serve here in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.”

John Buckley, Nottinghamshire Chief Fire Officer, added: "It is important that we keep investing in our buildings, vehicles, IT, equipment and people so they remain fit for purpose and effective.

"We will explore the latest technology, wherever possible, and reduce our impact on the environment.

"We will continue to explore opportunities for collaboration so that public money is invested wisely.