Bus driver shortage laid bare as 130 vacancies causes Hucknall bus operator to cancel 1,600 services in two weeks

The company, which runs dozens of routes around the East Midlands, including the services in Hucknall, was forced to cancel 1,614 individual timed services in just two weeks between August 3 and August 17, as a result of the staff shortage, leading to concerns of communities being left ‘high and dry’.

August 6 was the worst-hit day, when 211 services were called off.

The company says the cancellations were unavoidable as it struggles to fill gaps in its workforce, but the figure was just three per cent of the almost 50,000 services provided during this period.

Trentbarton was forced to cancel 1,600 services last month due to chronic driver shortages

A company spokesman said: “The national shortage of bus drivers has been caused by a variety of factors, including Covid retirements and absences, migration of bus drivers to logistics jobs and strikes and delays at the driver licensing authority.

“Our driving team currently has 130 vacancies – 17 per cent short of what we would need to run a full timetable.

"That shows how well our drivers are doing to only lose three per cent of timetabled services.

“Our drivers – and their support teams – are working flat out to do their best to carry as many customers as they can.

“Driver shortages are impacting the whole bus industry and many other sectors.

“Every day we announce via social media which services are not running at which times, to be upfront about cancellations so customers can plan journeys.

“Our thanks go to our customers for their understanding and patience while we tackle the problem.”

Major changes are on the horizon for bus provision in the county, with Nottinghamshire Council confirming some routes could be at risk if longer-term funding models come forward.

It follows the removal of Covid-related Government bus grants, with dwindling passenger numbers leading to a cash crisis for providers struggling to keep services running.

Last month, the authority stepped in to provide alternative funding in a bid to temporarily save 19 routes from the axe.

Concerns remain, however, about how these routes will fair once funding packages come to an end next April.

Other funding support includes cash to maintain the 141 service which serves, Hucknall, Linby, Bestwood Village and Papplewick, which was axed by Trentbarton this summer before rival Stagecoach agreed to take over the route following public criticism.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), council cabinet member for transport, says he has sympathy with bus operators.

He said: “I understand it from their point of view.

"They haven’t got a room full of drivers they can use in case somebody doesn’t turn up.

“It is difficult, but it’s a question of them trying to do their best to employ reliable drivers.”

However, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader and Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, believes more action should come to prevent communities being cut off.

He said: “There is a bus crisis in Nottinghamshire.

“Bus users are being left high and dry by the systematic failure of bus operators like Trentbarton, the Government and county council.

“All you ever hear from Conservative transport bosses is ‘use buses or lose buses’.