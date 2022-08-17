Stagecoach to take over running Hucknall 141 bus service that faced the axe

The announcement follows work by Nottinghamshire County Council to find a new operator for the service after Trentbarton, which currently runs the route, announced in July it was scrapping it because it was not financially viable to continue.

This led to outcry from residents in areas like Hucknall and Bestwood Village, who said the service was a ‘lifeline’ and often the only bus that served where they lived.

Last month, it was announced that it would run for another year and now Stagecoach will officially take over running it from September 5.

The 141 service will be taken over by Stagecoach when Trentbarton ends running it in September

The current Trentbarton operation will continue to run until September 3, resulting in no loss of service for passengers.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, said: “As a user of the 141 bus myself, this is excellent news.

"It is a critical service for those wanting to access services at City Hospital and access job opportunities.

"We fought hard to save this service and the amount of residents – especially from places like Hucknall and Linby – who supported the campaign made a huge difference.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), leader of the Independent Alliance at County Hall, added: “I’d like to thank close to 4,000 residents who signed my petition to keep the vital 141 bus running.

"This is brilliant news and a victory for people power.”

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), the council’s cabinet member for transport and Environment, said: “It is fantastic news the council has been able to continue the vital 141 bus service following our successful search for a new operator.

“We made it clear to residents that we would work around the clock to secure a new company to run the bus, and we’ve delivered on our word.

“We want even more people to use their local buses as it is good for the environment and will help keep this bus service and others across Nottinghamshire running in the future.”

The agreement between the council and Stagecoach will initially last 12 months, with an option to extend for a further year after this period.

Matt Cranwell, managing director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Bus services are essential for our communities, helping people to get to work, education, healthcare, and the shops.