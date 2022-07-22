The Trentbarton 141 service, which also serves Nottingham City Hospital was due to end in September because the company said it was not carrying enough passengers to justify continuing it.

This led to angry responses from local councillors with a petition to save service, started by Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), leader of Ashfield District Council (ADC) and the Independent Alliance at County Hall, gaining more than 3,500 signatures.

The 141 service has been saved for another 12 months at least

Now, following a meeting between Nottinghamshire County Council and Trentbarton last week, the council will now be running an exercise with local bus operators to tender for a replacement service for the 141.

The council will further subsidise this service.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con) cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “We know how valuable this service is to local people and we want to make sure there is a reliable option for people who wish to travel.

“The council is looking to use its transport funding from the Government which is there to support local bus operators to get back on their feet post the pandemic and, to also encourage more people to come back or start using public transport.

“We are intending to make this investment over the next 12 months to make sure a route is available for people to use, but I would encourage local people to make full use of the service as it will be reviewed at the end of the 12-month period.”

The council is now working with local transport operators to put out a tender for this route and the aim is to have the service up and running on September 5.

Coun Clarke added: “We always listen to local people and where we can, we will always intervene.

"Nottinghamshire already supports around 80 bus services across the county at a cost of around £4.1 million.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, said: “Whoever said petitions don’t work?

"As a 141 user myself, I am delighted that our campaign has delivered exactly what we sent out do.

"Scrapping this service would have led to people in parts of Hucknall and places like Linby and Papplewick being increasingly isolated.

“We will working with transport bosses to ensure we have a more reliable service moving forward.

"This is a critical service for those using City Hospital and accessing employment.