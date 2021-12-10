Busy Bulwell Bus Station, used by 1 million people a year, to be given huge revamp

An artist’s impression of the plans for the bus station

The scheme, funded through the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund, will make the bus station on Vere Street safer and easier to use for passengers and bus operators.

Before the pandemic, around 1.1 million passenger trips were made every year from the bus station, and more than 600 bus services run through it every day.

Once complete, passengers will benefit from a better waiting environment; a new, centralised layout for buses; new shelters and canopies; upgraded real time information signs and eco-friendly upgrades, including solar panels

In addition, removing the bus stop infrastructure from the footways north and south of the bus station will improve pedestrian flows, while also creating space to add new planting.

Councillor Rosemary Healy, portfolio holder for transport at Nottingham City Council, said: “We’re really excited about these plans for Bulwell Bus Station as part of our Transforming Cities programme, which aims to encourage more low carbon journeys.

“These improvements will support Nottingham’s world-class public transport network, making it even easier for people to use the bus by providing improved waiting facilities, a safer layout that’s also better for bus operators, better accessibility and passenger information.

“We’re also looking at how we could make the bus station more sustainable by installing solar panels or wind turbines to power the facilities using renewable energy, supporting our Carbon Neutral 2028 objectives.”

People are invited to share their views and suggestions on the plans by emailing [email protected] before January 31 2022. Once feedback has been taken into account and plans finalised, work is expected to start on site later next year. Bus services will continue to operate during this time.