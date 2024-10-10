Call for all eligible Nottinghamshire residents to get their Covid and flu jabs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire’s seasonal flu and Covid vaccine campaign has begun, with NHS experts warning more people need to take up jabs to avoid preventable deaths this winter.

The autumn vaccination programme is open to anyone aged 65 or older, as well as pregnant women, frontline healthworkers and those who live in a care home.

Children aged two to 17 will also be offered the flu vaccine through their school or GP.

At least 18,000 deaths were associated with the flu over the last two winters nationwide, according to the UK Health Security Agency – despite 2023 being a mild season.

The NHS is reminding anyone eligible that flu remains a deadly virus.

However, there was a drop in the take-up rate last winter, with just one in three pregnant women getting the jab.

Last month, public health leaders warned some vaccination rates in Nottinghamshire are sliding – with around one in ten local children not having had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Public Health Committee heard fears on September 9 that residents had forgotten the dangers posed by the easily-preventable illnesses.

Newgate Lane Pharmacy in Mansfield is one of many which began offering the flu and Covid jabs this week.

Pharmacist Alice Clapham said: “There are a lot of vulnerable people in the community who can’t protect themselves because they can’t get the vaccine.

“The last thing we want is for people to be hospitalised by either Covid or flu.

“They can both can take a toll on elderly people, especially if they have other long-term health conditions.”

She also urged people to get their Covid vaccine, despite the virus not being as prevalent as the height of the pandemic.

“We’ve managed to get to a point where it’s a less intense, weaker strain and we don’t see it as much in the community. You sometimes hear about small outbreaks – that’s down to the vaccine working,” she said.

“If the vaccine is there and available, why not get it? It’s safe and effective. There’s no harm – you can only help yourself.”

Mansfield resident David North said he made his appointment online and only had to wait five minutes at the pharmacy.

“I’m an old age pensioner, and I don’t want flu because it can be terrible at our age,” he said.

“There’s always chance of passing it onto loved ones. You’ve got to cover yourself for any illnesses.”

Malcolm Beecock, who had both jabs, said: “When one gets older, one has to do anything you can to continue life – I don’t want Covid or the flu. I come for my jabs regularly.”

Irene Bakeman said the clinic was “extremely efficient and friendly.”

“I’m quite old and I know my defences have diminished, so it’s important for me to take these steps,” she said.

To book a flu or Covid vaccine, use the NHS app, phone 119 or book online at www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/keep-warm-keep-well.