Campaigners slam Hucknall MP for backing use of pesticides they say means 'death to bees'

Hucknall environmental campaigners have expressed their utter dismay at the decision by Town MP and DEFRA minister Mark Spencer to support licensing banned bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticides for use on the sugar beet crop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is despite widespread popular support for a campaign by Extinction Rebellion (XR) groups across Nottinghamshire, led by the Newark & Sherwood branch, highlighting the issue, with protests in Hucknall, Newark, Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest.

Hucknall resident Caroline Morris said: “I have supported the protests and campaigns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone I have spoken to agrees the ban should stay in place. It’s like our voices don’t matter.”

XR campaigners held a protest against the use of the bee-killing pesticides in Hucknall last autumn. Photo: Other

XR set up a petition to request that MPs hold a debate and vote on any future ‘emergency’ authorisations.

Carl Braithwaite, who supported the campaign, said: “The petition attracted 5,058 signatures but the minister has taken no account of this and the decision was made behind closed doors without scrutiny, yet again.

“I am gutted that the minister has ignored the science and allowed these chemicals to be used on our fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The evidence is clear on the harm neonics cause to bees and pollinators – insects we depend on for a large part of our food production.

"That’s why these chemicals are banned throughout the EU.

"It is short-termism at its worst and leaves me worried that the Government does not have a coherent plan for nature and food security.

“We’ve talked to hundreds of members of the public during our local protests and demonstrations and we have found that there is almost unanimous support for keeping a ban in place, in line with other European countries.

Newark XR member Graham Keal commented: “Mark Spencer has once again caved in to agribusiness and his decision means death to bees and other pollinators, even though our food production depends on them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I hope voters will show what they think of that come election time.”

Mr Spencer said: "We recognise the damaging impact that an outbreak of beet yellow virus could have on farmer livelihoods.

"We therefore regard issuing an emergency authorisation as a necessary and proportionate measure.

"The product can only be used if a threshold is met, and its use will be strictly controlled.