Protesters buzz Hucknall to slam Government and highlight plight of Britain's bees

Members of the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion came to Hucknall at the weekend to protest against the Government allowing a banned pesticide to be used in ‘emergency’ cases on British crops.
By John Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST
On a sunny day, the busy Market Place and High Street was made busier still by a crowd of placard-carrying campaigners, several of whom were dressed in stripey yellow and black clothes, accompanied by musicians and singers.

The group was highlighting issue of the continued ‘emergency use’ of banned neonicotinoid pesticides, known as ‘neonics’, on crops like sugar beet, which it claims is killing millions of bees across the UK.

Back in January, the Government again authorised the use of the pesticide for use on sugar beet in ‘emergency situations’.

Protestors gathered outside Hucknall Parish Church before heading into the Market Place. Photo: Extinction RebellionProtestors gathered outside Hucknall Parish Church before heading into the Market Place. Photo: Extinction Rebellion
Protestors gathered outside Hucknall Parish Church before heading into the Market Place. Photo: Extinction Rebellion
But Extinction Rebellion says this is having a catastrophic impact on Britiain’s bee population and called for an immediate total ban on the use of neonics.

The group targeted Hucknall for its protest as it is where MP Mark Spencer, the current Minister of State for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and himself a farmer, has his constituency office.

In a statement on the Extinction Rebellion Nottingham Facebook page, the group said: “For the third year in a row, Mark Spencer MP, in his Governmental role, has authorised a banned neonicotinonoid bee-killing pesticide for use on sugar beet.

Protestors dressed as bees 'died' on the street to illustrate the effect of pesticides. Photo: Extinction RebellionProtestors dressed as bees 'died' on the street to illustrate the effect of pesticides. Photo: Extinction Rebellion
Protestors dressed as bees 'died' on the street to illustrate the effect of pesticides. Photo: Extinction Rebellion

"XR Newark & Sherwood are leading a campaign to highlight this.

“The campaign landed in Hucknall, where Mark Spencer's office is, supported by XR Nottingham and other Midlands rebels, a choir and XR Rhythms.

"Local people were angry to hear about their MP’s involvement in this scandal and worried about what a future without insects could hold.”

Campaigners also collected signatures for a petition which is calling for a Parliamentary vote to be held in future before these pesticides are allowed to be used again.

Campaigners are concerned about the number of bees being killed by dangerous pesticides. Photo: Extinction RebellionCampaigners are concerned about the number of bees being killed by dangerous pesticides. Photo: Extinction Rebellion
Campaigners are concerned about the number of bees being killed by dangerous pesticides. Photo: Extinction Rebellion

Prior to the march, campaigners had highlighted the potentially devastating impact neonics pesticides can have on bee populations, saying Wildlife Trusts have said that just one teaspoonful is toxic enough to kill 1.25 billion bees.

Your Dispatch has contact Mr Spencer for comment.

