Hucknall charity shop part of crafty scheme to re-use waste and raise funds
Brain injuries chairty Headway has teamed up with two Leicester-based companies – B-Sure Recycling and Lurex – to find a crafty way to both remove waste from landfill and boost funds for the charity.
Lurex, a world-renowned yarn company, has been creating threads for the most prestigious names in fashion since 1946.
It has recently been searching for a way to recycle its trim waste from its metallic threads.
Working with B-Sure Recycling, the waste from Lurex’s factory in Leicester, is bagged, collected and delivered to Headway’s 27 charity shops in the midlands and the north, including its one on High Street, Hucknall.
Once the bags of trim waste from Lurex are delivered to a Headway charity shop, volunteers separate the trims into colours, bag them into small packets and sell them in stores’ craft areas.
David Byrne, head of retail at Headway said: “Reducing any waste is always positive, and here is an example of businesses working together to find a clever and productive way to reuse waste and support services and survivors of brain injury.
"The packets of thread trim waste are sold in the arts and crafts sections of Headway stores, plus we are getting them instore just in time for our Second Hand September campaign, where we encourage people to buy only second-hand items for 30 days during the whole of September.”