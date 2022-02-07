Can you find Robin Hood's golden arrows in Hucknall and Bulwell this Valentine's?

And both Hucknall and Bulwell are among the areas the legendary outlaw will be firing an arrow into.

As part of Nottingham Castle’s aim to spread love and togetherness, the golden arrow challenge will invite people from all over to get out and explore with friends and family.

The public are being asked to keep their eyes open in 10 different areas across Nottinghamshire, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to visit the Castle, including the Robin Hood experience and Cave Tour.

Robin Hood has fired his golden arrows from Nottingham Castle across the city

The following areas have been chosen: Hucknall, Bulwell, The Meadows, Sneinton, Carlton, Forest Fields, Beeston, Wollaton, Lenton and Arnold.

Hints will be revealed on Instagram from Saturday, February 12 when the challenge begins.

Once an arrow has been discovered, it’s ‘finders keepers’ and to claim the prize a picture will need to be shared on social media, tagging the Castle’s Instagram page (@nottinghamcastle) and using the hashtag #GoldenArrowChallenge.

Those without social media can email [email protected] with a picture.

Hucknall and Bulwell are among the locations where Robin Hood's golden arrows have landed

Alongside the golden arrow challenge, Nottingham Castle will be hosting a love-themed half-term.

Follow the ‘Items We Love’ trail to find hand-written notes from staff and even write your own, get crafty with ‘Lacy Lovebugs’ or take part in the ‘You Complete Me’ colouring sessions.

All are available at no extra cost to general admission, throughout the week.

David Johns, interim COO at Nottingham Castle Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing couples, friends and families to the castle for Valentine’s and half-term week.

"Robin Hood has been busy with the golden arrow challenge, and we are excited to see everyone get involved and post their pictures for some brilliant prizes.

“Love flows throughout the Castle’s 1,000-year history within its artwork, galleries and grounds making it the perfect place to explore with your nearest and dearest.

"Our activities are also a great way to entertain the children and learn more about love through the ages.