More than 30 people gathered around the Christmas tree in Hucknall’s Nabb Park for the annual carols around the tree celebration.

The Christmas tree was planted by Ashfield Council around five years ago, close to the junction with Watnall Road.

At Christmas, the tree is decorated with handmade wool ornaments made by local people.

On the same evening carols are sung around the tree accompanied by a small section of the Hucknall and Linby Brass Band.

The tree was again decorated with handmade decorations. Photo: Submitted

As in previous years, the event was jointly led by St Peter and St Paul's Church and the band and around 30 people sang with some ducking in and out as they passed by.

The traditional Christmas story was told, interspersed with several well-known and well sung choruses.

The event was rounded off by the bands’ resounding rendition of, ‘We wish you a merry Christmas’, followed by mince pies and sweets for all.