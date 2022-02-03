Cars star Lightning McQueen racing into Hucknall's Arc Cinema for half-term

Following on from the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car and ahead of a Batmobile visiting next month, youngsters can now see Cars star Lightning McQueen at the High Street venue on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.

The car is revving into action as part of a Pixar-Fest featuring some of Pixar’s most popular flicks.

As well as 2006’s Cars, also showing from February 12-20 will be Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004) and Up (2009).

Star of the movie Cars, Lightning McQueen, is heading to Hucknall this half term

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “We’re big fans of movie cars so to celebrate Disney Pixar’s Cars back on the big screen this half-term we’ve booked Nottingham’s very own Lightning McQueen for one hour before the start of the film on both the Saturday and the Sunday..

"Not only that but we’ll be choosing one customer at random to get picked up from home in Lightning McQueen and brought to their film.

"Customers will need to have purchased their tickets online to Cars for either 11am on the Saturday or 1.10pm on the Sunday.

“We’ll pick one booking per day and contact them directly (winners must live within a three miles radius of the cinema, maximum of four people, customers must make their own way home).”

What’s more, unlike the Ecto-1 and Batmobile fan events, there is no extra charge. See Lightning is included in the price of your normal ticket.

“The reason we chose to do a Pixar-fest is because there’s only one new movie out this half-term and we know our customers love to visit during the school holidays.

"So we had a look at classic films we could show and it was my wife, who’s Disney-obsessed, who suggested some classic Pixar films and so it was born.

"If it’s a success we could make it an annual event.

"As well as Lightning McQueen we have other events planned around the other three Pixar films we’ve chosen – The Incredibles, Up and Finding Nemo.”