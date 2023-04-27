Celebrations all around for improved CQC rating at Jubilee Court care home

The team were overjoyed to receive their improved rating, which saw the service rise from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ in all key areas, following their most recent inspection from the CQC health watchdog.

The newly published CQC report, following an inspection during March, found: “People were supported by staff who had a good understanding of each person’s individual needs and care plans were detailed and directed staff in how to support people safely according to their needs.”

Observations from the report also noted: “Present, visible and embedded leadership was in place. This included a registered manager, a deputy manager and clinical lead. The registered manager was highly praised by staff, people and their relatives for their leadership skills and the positive changes they had made.”

The team at Jubilee Court celebrate the CQC 'Good' rating.

Jeffrey Ford, home manager, and his team have worked hard to put strategies and processes in place to improve the service. The team were delighted to see the hard work from everyone in the home reflected in their new official rating.

He said: “We have all worked so hard over the last few years at Jubilee Court and are thrilled to have achieved a positive good rating in all key areas.

“I believe that resident, relative and staff involvement in the daily operations has really contributed to our success. I am thrilled to have led the team through change, and now we are proud to share our success within the home, the community and our healthcare professionals.”

Jubilee Court Care Home, on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, is a residential care, nursing care and dementia care home in Hucknall, Nottingham. The spacious care home offers purpose-built facilities and features, including 75 furnished bedrooms many with ensuite bathroom facilities, a dedicated area for dementia care and a themed tearoom.