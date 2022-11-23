Chance to walk the red carpet at Hucknall cinema's screening of Brooklyn Toulson's latest film, Aftersun

Brooklyn Toulson is among the cast of new movie Aftersun and Brooklyn’s dad, Reece, who grew up in Hucknall, contacted the former Byron cinema, which was where he used to go when he was younger, to arrange a special screening of the film.

Winner of the French Touch Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festiva,l as well as being nominated for awards on the independent film festival circuit, Aftersun is the first feature film from award-winning director Charlotte Wells.

Advertisement

Mark Gallagher, from Arc Cinema Hucknall, said: “Reece is a Hucknall lad and he asked if we could screen the film, as he wanted to see it at the cinema he used to go to as a youth.

Brooklyn Toulson, from Hucknall, on the red carpet at the premiere of new movie Aftersun

“We were unable to book the film on the day of release, because it was a limited release and also we didn’t have space, but as soon as I was able to book it I called Reece straight away to see if we could build an event around it and get Brooklyn down for a question-and-answer session, as well as any other actors.

Advertisement

The screening is taking place on Friday, December 9, at 7.30pm and tickets are available now.

To book visit hucknall.arccinema.co.uk

Advertisement

Mr Gallagher said “Customers will enter the cinema on a red carpet, have their photos taken and receive a complimentary glass of bubbly, just like a proper movie premiere.

"The film will then be introduced and then after the film we’ll have a short Q&A and hopefully hear some fascinating insights into film-making.

Advertisement

“The film is being lauded around the world winning awards and being given five-star reviews everywhere.

“This is a must for local movie fans wanting an insight into the making of Aftersun.

Advertisement