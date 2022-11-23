It will take place on Wednesday, November 30, from 4-7.30pm in Hucknall Market Place Car Park and High Street.

Robert Docherty, council place and communities director, said: “We were so impressed with the turnout to Sutton’s event and we hope to see hundreds more residents enjoying the festivities.

"The Christmas events will be an excellent conclusion of the council’s events programme.

Thousands of people flocked to Hucknall town centre for last year's Christmas lights switch-on event.

“Christmas officially starts in Ashfield in November, so join us as we spread the festive magic across the district with our annual Christmas celebrations.”

The event is set to feature live entertainment, funfair rides and Santa and his sleigh.

A spokesman said: “We would like to say a big thank you to our headline sponsors, Everyone Active, for sponsoring the 3D feature lighting in Hucknall, and the Lost City Adventure Golf for sponsoring Hucknall's Christmas tree.”

There will also be a “bustling” Christmas market with more than 60 stalls selling a range of food, drinks, and gifts including: bath bombs, wax melts; jewellery; etched glasses and personalised items; pet accessories; craft kits; bee-themed products; luxury fudge; British rum; and authentic arancini and cannoli.

Other stalls include: artisan donuts; cupcakes, brownies; fresh roasted coffee and indulgent hot chocolates; gourmet mac 'n' cheese; chutneys and sauces; Sri Lankan street food; flavoured cheeses; and Christmas wreaths.

The light switch on is due to take place at about 7pm.

The switch-on follows similar events in Sutton and Kirkby.

Coun Rachel Madden, council executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We can’t wait to see Hucknall town centre buzzing with thousands of visitors.