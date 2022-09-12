City council leader honoured to attend proclamation of King Charles III in Nottingham

Coun David Mellen (Lab) and crowds of people gathered in front of the council house in Old Market Square to hear the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Coun Wendy Smith (Lab), read the formal proclamation.

Coun Mellen said: “As the Lord Mayor said, the proclamation of the new Sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries, announcing the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.

The Nottingham proclamation of King Charles III took place at the weekend. Photo: Getty Images

"It provided one of the first opportunities for communities to come together and reflect on the moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving Monarch came to an end and our new Sovereign succeeded.

Many people have left flowers on the council house steps and signed books of condolence inside both the council house and at other locations around the city, remembering Queen Elizabeth II.