City council leader honoured to attend proclamation of King Charles III in Nottingham
The leader of Nottingham City Council said it was an honour to attend the city’s proclamation of King Charles III
Coun David Mellen (Lab) and crowds of people gathered in front of the council house in Old Market Square to hear the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Coun Wendy Smith (Lab), read the formal proclamation.
Coun Mellen said: “As the Lord Mayor said, the proclamation of the new Sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries, announcing the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.
"It provided one of the first opportunities for communities to come together and reflect on the moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving Monarch came to an end and our new Sovereign succeeded.
Many people have left flowers on the council house steps and signed books of condolence inside both the council house and at other locations around the city, remembering Queen Elizabeth II.
Coun Mellen added that these opportunities will remain in place for the duration of the national period of mourning.