Classic sounds of Oasis, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to fill the air in Papplewick this weekend

Some of music’s biggest names will be playing live in Papplewick this weekend – in tribute form!

Tributes to Oasis, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are topping the bill as The Griffin Festival returns to the popular pub The Griffin’s Head on Sunday, May 26.

As well as the classic hits of the big-name tributes, there will also be local bands getting the chance to showcase their talents, Adam Cable, DJ-Ase and Phil Rosrance & The Marshall Band, which features Hucknall councillor Phil Rostance and event organiser Ben Marshall.

Ben said: “We did the first one of these back in 2019 and it was the hottest August day on record that day.

Tributes to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Oasis will headline the festival this weekend. Photos: Getty Images

"We haven’t been able to do one since because of Covid, so this year has been our first chance to bring the event back and we’re really looking forward to it.

"It’s all about music and community and bringing the community together over the course of one day.

"The event has pretty much sold out too, there’s a handful of tickets left, so it’s going to be a great crowd.

“Bring your picnics and come and enjoy some great music.

Griffin Festival organiser Ben Marshall's band will be one of the acts performing at the event. Photo: Submitted

"We’ve some of the best tribute acts around to Taylor Swift (Taylor 24/7), Ed Sheeran and Oasis (Definitely Maybeez) and then there’s the local bands too, including mine which many people will be familar with.

"Since the first event, there have been two changes of landlord at The Griffin’s Head and this is about working together with them to create that sense of community around the pub and Nicky Mayoh, who’s been the landlady there for the past six months, has really gone above and beyond to heklp put one something for people to have a really good time.

"It also helps put the pub back at the heart of the community which is what pubs are all about.”

The event takes place at the Griffin's Head in Papplewick this weekend. Photo: Google

The only thing Ben and his fellow organisers have no say on is the weather.

But after a week of showers, the forecast does look a little better for Sunday with a mix of sunshine and showers.