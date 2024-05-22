Hundreds turn out for Jamie Brough Pavilion launch event in Hucknall after £100,000 revamp

By John Smith
Published 22nd May 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
More than 100 families enjoyed fun in the sun in Hucknall last weekend at the official launch event for the newly refubished Jamie Brough Pavilion on Papplewick Green.

The pavilion was renamed last year in memory of Mr Brough who tragically passed away in May 2022.

A leading light in the Hucknall and Nottinghamshire sporting scene, particularly in football, Mr Brough’s death, aged 45, left everyone in shock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was the founder and driving force behind Sports Gateway in Hucknall, which runs football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town, and led charity initiatives, such as providing meals for families struggling to make ends meet during school holidays and raising money for other sports clubs.

Hundreds of families attended the event at the Jamie Brough Pavilion on Papplewick Green. Photo: SubmittedHundreds of families attended the event at the Jamie Brough Pavilion on Papplewick Green. Photo: Submitted
Hundreds of families attended the event at the Jamie Brough Pavilion on Papplewick Green. Photo: Submitted
Read More
Staff at Bulwell bus routes operator on the move for mental health

A council spokesperson said: “The event ran from 10am to 12.30pm, with free face painting taken up by loads of children.

"There was also Tay play, an inflatable obstacle course, garden games, circus skills play, craft activities and football activities.

"Well over 100 families attended across the event and the sun did come out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Youngsters were able to take part in various activities, including games and face painting. Photo: SubmittedYoungsters were able to take part in various activities, including games and face painting. Photo: Submitted
Youngsters were able to take part in various activities, including games and face painting. Photo: Submitted

The launch event was to mark the opening of the pavilion since is has undergone a major £100,000 overhaul, including the creation of a new multi-purpose studio space which will be available to hire, a new kitchen and new changing facilities.

Following the investment, the facility is now able to host indoor classes and activities in a purpose-built space improving access for a greater range of opportunities.

The revamped building will be run by the council’s leisure operator, Everyone Active, which also runs Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Related topics:HucknallNottinghamshireNotts County