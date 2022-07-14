Controversial plans for Bulwell Bogs scrapped after Friends group speaks out

Members of the Friends of Bulwell Bogs prepare to launch a duck race at the park

The idea, which would have meant two new bridges being placed across the River Leen, was promoted in two public consultations on Bulwell Market Place.

It was put forward as a potential proposal by Nottingham City Council in a bid for Bulwell to get millions of pounds' funding from the Government in its levelling-up plan to aid money-starved communities.

But the plan was strongly opposed by the Friends of Bulwell Bogs group, which claimed it would have a devastating impact on the much-loved site.

Group chairman Jackie Morris, a former Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Nottingham, claimed that the proposed new bridges would block the 'amazing' view from the existing stone bridge to the iron bridge.

She also contended that changing the children's playground into a park would mean the loss of picnic benches and there would just be paths and trees.

Jackie said the plan would also entail the ground-breaking water park, for which £1 million was raised, having to be moved further away. She thought levelling-up for Bulwell should instead be targeted on improving the Market Place and town centre.

The scheme was withdrawn after a meeting with council representatives to discuss the group's concerns. A letter from the council's acting head of employment, skills and economic strategy, Owen Harvey, confirmed that the bridges had been taken out of the scheme while the playground and water park would remain the same.

Mr Harvey added that any work planned for the Bogs would now focus on enhancing its green space, improving the walkways and possible provision of toilets and changing rooms.

He gave an assurance that if the bid was successful, the council would work with Bulwell residents and businesses to develop detailed designs.

The site is well-known locally for the Battle of the Bogs in the 1880s when Bulwell people brought off a memorable victory against the Lord of the Manor to preserve the ages-old children's playground for public use.