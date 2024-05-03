Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs are already banned from a number of children’s play areas and sports areas – such as tennis courts and bowling greens – at parks across the district as part of the council’s district-wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) already in place under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

And the council now proposes to add the synthetic pitch area at Titchfield Park, the BMX pump track and multi-use games area at Nabbs Lane Recreation Ground and the children’s play areas at Rolls-Royce and Lime Tree Road to that list.

The council is also proposing to ban dogs from other childrens play areas in Selston, Kirkby and Sutton too.

The BMX pump track and multi-use games area at Nabbs Lane are among the areas the council is proposing to ban dogs from. Photo: Google

The extension of dog exclusion areas in Hucknall and others around the district are just one element of proposed changes to the existing PSPO that Ashfield residents can now have their say on.

Under the proposals, the current PSPO which is due to end on September 30, will be extended for a further period of three years.

To take part in the consultation, visit ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/anti-social-behaviour-community-safety/public-space-protection-order-pspo/public-spaces-protection-order-2024/public-space-protection-order-pspo-2024-formal-consultation-online-survey/

John Bennett, executive director for place at the council, said: “The PSPO is an effective tool that the council can use to create a safer and stronger Ashfield for everyone.

"The existing PSPO has proved extremely effective in giving us the tools to combat anti-social behaviour.