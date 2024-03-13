Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ribbon-cutting on launch day will precede doors opening to customers, and The Range says there will be goody bags filled with treats up for grabs for the first 50 shoppers in the queue, with a special prize worth over £125 for the first customer in line.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and Wilko, said; “We’re delighted to be joining this popular high street in Hucknall and welcoming all customers through our doors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re confident that the locals and visitors will be pleased with this new addition to the town, as The Range offers convenient and efficient shopping for everyone’s home and garden needs.”

Hucknall's new The Range store opens this Friday. Photo: National World

“Offering everyday essentials from cleaning supplies and pet products to DIY and art supplies, alongside the popular homeware you expect from The Range, there’s something for everyone regardless of style and budget.

“The Hucknall store aims to be the local one-stop-shop where the community can conveniently find everything they need all under one roof at affordable prices.

“As well as in-store browsing at this refreshed site, local customers can make use of the free click & collect service by shopping online from the comfort of their own home before conveniently picking up their new purchases in-store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alternatively, home delivery options are also available at therange.co.uk with more than 140,000 products to choose from.