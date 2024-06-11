D-Day 80: Hucknall vet pilots his own Spitfire as he takes part in Normandy flypast
Graham flew his WWII Spitfire, accompanied by co-pilot Matt Jones, when it took part in a series of display flights and said it was ‘a privilege’ to be part of the event’.
Graham's aircraft was one of two Spitfires which crossed the English Channel from the south coast to Cherbourg, together with two US Mustangs and a Hurricane, for the Normandy events.
They joined up with numerous other wartime military aircraft to take off in formations for the special flights.
Graham's Spitfire took part in 65 missions during the war when it was in service, destroying ground targets and damaging German aircraft.
But it fell foul of enemy flak and crash-landed in a field.
The pilot survived and was looked after by the French Resistance.
Graham, aged 61, has officially retired from his veterinary practices, East Midlands Referrals on Nottingham Road and Buckley House on West Street after many years serving the pet owners of Hucknall and surrounding areas.
But he is still actively involved until a contract with the new owners, international veterinary care providers Medivet, is finalised.
Graham said: "Being involved in the D-Day commemorations was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it is something I will never forget."
He also added that he felt 'very sad' to hear that an RAF Spitfire pilot had died in a crash during a Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire last month.
