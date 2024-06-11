D-Day 80: Hucknall vet pilots his own Spitfire as he takes part in Normandy flypast

By Denis Robinson
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Well-known Hucknall vet Graham Oliver had a bird's eye view of the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France when he took part in the historic flypast.

Graham flew his WWII Spitfire, accompanied by co-pilot Matt Jones, when it took part in a series of display flights and said it was ‘a privilege’ to be part of the event’.

Graham's aircraft was one of two Spitfires which crossed the English Channel from the south coast to Cherbourg, together with two US Mustangs and a Hurricane, for the Normandy events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They joined up with numerous other wartime military aircraft to take off in formations for the special flights.

Hucknall vet Graham Oliver joined other Spitfire pilots in the Normandy flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: SubmittedHucknall vet Graham Oliver joined other Spitfire pilots in the Normandy flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Submitted
Hucknall vet Graham Oliver joined other Spitfire pilots in the Normandy flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Submitted
Read More
Hucknall NHS worker with 'heart of gold' nominated for an OSCAR

Graham's Spitfire took part in 65 missions during the war when it was in service, destroying ground targets and damaging German aircraft.

But it fell foul of enemy flak and crash-landed in a field.

The pilot survived and was looked after by the French Resistance.

American Mustang planes joined the Spitfires and a Hurricane in the flypast over the French coast. Photo: SubmittedAmerican Mustang planes joined the Spitfires and a Hurricane in the flypast over the French coast. Photo: Submitted
American Mustang planes joined the Spitfires and a Hurricane in the flypast over the French coast. Photo: Submitted

Graham, aged 61, has officially retired from his veterinary practices, East Midlands Referrals on Nottingham Road and Buckley House on West Street after many years serving the pet owners of Hucknall and surrounding areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he is still actively involved until a contract with the new owners, international veterinary care providers Medivet, is finalised.

Graham said: "Being involved in the D-Day commemorations was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it is something I will never forget."

He also added that he felt 'very sad' to hear that an RAF Spitfire pilot had died in a crash during a Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire last month.

Related topics:SpitfireFranceHucknallMatt Jones

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.