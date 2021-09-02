Dazzling display of scooters as EMSA members meet up in Hucknall

EMSA members scooters lined up on Hucknall's High Street this week. Video image: Greg Clements/The Cowshed at Hucknall

The EMSA has members all around the region and they will meet up periodically at different venues in and around the local scooter club's areas to talk all things scooters and show off their bikes to others.

The EMSA group in Hucknall is the Hucknall Spitfires, which joined forces with the other scooter clubs around the East Midlands to form ESMA, and on Wednesday, September 1, it was the Spitfires’ turn to host a get-together, which they did on the High Street at the H2O Bar & Lounge.

And under the streetlights, the spectacular line-up of bikes looked stunning.