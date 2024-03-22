Detectives investigating upskirting incidents in Bestwood make arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was reported a man followed a girl and tried to take photos from under her skirt while she was unaware in Augustine Gardens, Bestwood, at around 8.45am on Monday, March 18. He reportedly walked away after a member of the public shouted out.
Police are currently linking this incident to a similar report of a man who took a photo up another schoolgirl’s skirt as she was walking along an alleyway, between Pennine Close and Sidlaw Rise in Arnold, at around 3.10pm on Friday, March 15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After investigating officers carried out inquires and issued an appeal for information from the public, a 32-year-old man was arrested this morning (Friday, March 22) in connection with the incidents.
The suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent, remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who shared our appeal and who came forward with information following these concerning reports.
“I know that many people will have been incredibly worried after hearing about these incidents and I hope this arrest provides some reassurance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I also want to be clear that our inquiries and our vigilance doesn’t end with this arrest.
"A team of dedicated detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation.”
Anyone who has any information which could assist police with their investigation is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 177 of March 18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.