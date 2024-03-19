Police investigate upskirting incidents near Bestwood Country Park
It was reported a man followed a girl and tried to take photos from under her skirt while she was unaware.
He walked away after a member of the public shouted out.
The incident happened in Augustine Gardens, in Rise Park at around 8.45am on Monday, March 18.
Officers are continuing with their inquiries into the incident, including trawling through CCTV footage, and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in contact.
The suspect is described as black, around 5ft 8in to 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, aged in his late 20s, and had a neat well-kept beard.
He was wearing a black baseball cap and a backpack.
Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While incidents of this nature are rare, I want to assure members of the public we are taking these reports very seriously and we have increased high-visibility reassurance patrols in response to these reports.
“We’re working hard to identify the suspect responsible for these incidents as soon as possible and we’re asking for anyone who recognises the suspect from the description to call us.
“Similarly, we’d like to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage in these areas around the times of the offences as this information may be vital to our ongoing inquiries.”
Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 177 of March 18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.