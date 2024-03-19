Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was reported a man followed a girl and tried to take photos from under her skirt while she was unaware.

He walked away after a member of the public shouted out.

The incident happened in Augustine Gardens, in Rise Park at around 8.45am on Monday, March 18.

Police are investigating and carrying out patrols after reports a man used his phone to take photos up schoolgirls’ skirts

Officers are continuing with their inquiries into the incident, including trawling through CCTV footage, and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in contact.

The suspect is described as black, around 5ft 8in to 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, aged in his late 20s, and had a neat well-kept beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and a backpack.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While incidents of this nature are rare, I want to assure members of the public we are taking these reports very seriously and we have increased high-visibility reassurance patrols in response to these reports.

“We’re working hard to identify the suspect responsible for these incidents as soon as possible and we’re asking for anyone who recognises the suspect from the description to call us.

“Similarly, we’d like to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage in these areas around the times of the offences as this information may be vital to our ongoing inquiries.”