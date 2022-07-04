The group, which operates six leisure centres across the city of Nottingham, including the Ken Martin Leisure Centre in Bulwell, saw Charmaine Daley scoop the award for Physical Activity Hero and the This Girl Can Nottingham project receive a ‘Highly Commended’ accolade for the Activation Award to recognise organisations which run events to inspire and encourage people to be more active.

Charmaine went head-to-head in a public vote against seven other UK physical activity heroes, each with their own inspiring and amazing stories.

She said: “I feel very humbled and surprised.

Charmaine Daley celebrates winning the Physical Hero Activity Award

"I’m just one person going to different places with my boom box, having fun and helping people to get active.

“I never thought it would amount to this fantastic award.

“I’m very passionate about moving to escape the world and feed our positive mental health – it’s an absolute honour to share that magic.

“It feels very surreal and I’m in shock..

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me – I wasn’t expecting it.”

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture at the city council, added: "Charmaine winning the public vote for this award is a huge testament to the amazing work she does for the community.