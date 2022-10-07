Scott Knowles, chief executive of the East Midlands Chamber, is now chair of the newly-formed employment advisory board at HMP Sudbury Prison in Derbyshire.

The 12-person board helps to develop work and training opportunities for prisoners, establish partnerships with local businesses, and invest in projects that will support their progression into long-term employment once they return to the community.

The chamber’s director of resources Lucy Robinson is vice-chair of the board, which also includes other business leaders.

East Midlands Chamber chief executive Scott Knowles has been appointed as chair of the newly-formed employment advisory board at HMP Sudbury Prison. Photo: Mark Averill

Scott said: “It’s a great privilege to be asked to lead the new employment advisory board, which has a crucial role to play both for society and businesses.

“We want to ensure prison leavers are given the tools they need to re-enter the community and make a meaningful contribution via a long-term job.

“At the same time, businesses are grappling with a skills shortage that is severely hampering their growth prospects, with four in 10 East Midlands businesses struggling to fill vacant roles.

“With the region’s unemployment rate at a record low of 2.4 per cent amid a rising number of people leaving the workforce, businesses now need to widen their labour pool via inclusive recruitment strategies that tap into people from all backgrounds, including prison leavers.